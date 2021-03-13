Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 hundred protesters. In a news release Saturday, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night because some began smashing windows. Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.