Our next round of snow is quickly approaching

MADISON (WKOW) - The same system bringing severe weather to parts of Texas on Saturday will bring snow to parts of Wisconsin by Monday.

A strong low pressure system will be moving out of the southern Plains and will be moving northeast throughout the rest of Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This means we'll say goodbye to the sun and watch as our cloud cover increases.

By early Monday morning, southern Wisconsin will be completely overcast and the threat for a rain/snow mix will increase.

The heaviest snow and the most coverage of the wintry mix is going to be in the late morning through the early to mid afternoon.

When it comes to snow totals, there are going to be two things the 27 meteorologists will be watching - the dry air overhead and how quickly our temperatures can cool.

If we trend cooler and wetter, snow totals may need to be increased whereas if we stay drier and warmer... they may need to be decreased. For now, the likelihood is that most of the area will pick up between 1-4" of snow, with the largest snow totals will be found the farther southwest you live.

Stay with 27 News for the latest forecast throughout Monday. Also, if you don't have to be on the roads... don't. Not only will the roads become more slippery as the snow/mix falls, winds are going to be strong and out of the east throughout the day.