State Dept. of Justice investigating death in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in Columbus.

Authorities say on March 12, police were called to a home for a report of a domestic incident. When officers got there, they saw a male running away. Authorities searched the area, but could not find him.

On Saturday, the body of a male was found in the Crawfish River. Investigators say it is believed to be the same male seen running from the domestic incident scene.

DCI is now leading the investigation with help from the Columbus Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.