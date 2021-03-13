UnityPoint Health – Meriter nurses announce a possible strike

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nurses at UnityPoint Health - Meriter in Madison informed hospital management Saturday they may go on strike starting Wednesday, March 24 for a new contract agreement with the hospital.

Registered nurses at the hospital are members of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, a statewide union of healthcare workers.

Nurses are fighting for a new contract because the nurses union's contract with the hospital has expired and they say they want better support for nurses who have worked on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nurses have gone through the hardest year of our lives,” said Louise Nordstrom, a registered nurse in the NICU department at Meriter. “But after a grueling year, nurses are exhausted and burning out. With this contract, we're advocating for support, for rational policies around time off and fair compensation so that we can recover from this pandemic."

The nurses are bargaining for things like; a reasonable work-life balance and sufficient paid time off that does not force nurses to use vacation days when they need sick days, fair compensation for nurses who pick up extra shifts on their days off, and protections against the current pandemic and any future public health emergencies.

After the nurses made their announcement of the strike, UnityPoint Health – Meriter released a statement.

"We have been actively engaged in bargaining for more than a month, most recently with the assistance of a federal mediator. This is why we are deeply disappointed that SEIU issued an unprecedented 10-day strike notice effective March 24 despite our willingness to continue bargaining."

Meriter is currently offering in a new contract:

Pay increase on average of 3.7% made up of two raises per year each of the next two years (2021 and 2022). This is above market pay increases

Continue existing benefits that financially support those with work-related injury or illness and add additional financial support to bridge employee pay if work-related health issues arise during a declared pandemic

Additional job protection during parental leave

A pandemic relief bonus of up to $800 per nurse as an economic acknowledgement of hard work and dedication during the pandemic, which is in addition to a relief bonus of up to $750 that all team members received in 2020

Addressing concerns for nurses who currently have a negative balance in their Earned Time Banks

Critical shift incentive for extra hours worked at $12/hour

The hospital hopes SEIU will return to the table to continue with negotiations toward a new contract.