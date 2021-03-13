Warm weather allows for opening weekend at The Oaks Golf Course

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Golfers were able to hit the links at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, as the course was able to open earlier than normal.

"Everybody's excited to get out. We've had a great response to opening so far," the course's director of golf, Shaun Finley, told 27 News. "So I think, you know, after the winter, we had people who are excited to get back out and get outdoors and enjoy some sunshine and have some nice outdoor activity."

Finley said interest in golf took off during the COVID-19 pandemic and the excitement is still there.

"We've been booked the entire weekend, which is great. You know, we're already booking out into next week, which is fantastic to see so many people, you know, wanting to get out wanting to play, and it's been great for the golf industry," Finley said.