Youth ski meet goes on despite unseasonably warm weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of the young participants said it was the warmest weather in which they've gone skiing. Organizers said they were able to overcome that relative warmth Saturday to put on a cross-country skiing meet at Elver Park.

Tamara Bryant from the Madison Nordic Ski Club, known as MadNorSki, said seven teams competed in the event. Some of the clubs came from as far as Wausau.

The event was possible because of a snow-making system that typically allows competitors to keep skiing outside the bounds of winter.

"This man-made snow loop allows us to have snow in early- for an earlier season in December, when there's not natural snow," Bryant said. "And extends our season into March."

Bryant said the unseasonably warm air in the 50s challenged the snow's ability to hold up. While it forced organizers to get resourceful, Bryant said they were able to keep the course in good condition.

"They said 'I think we have a big enough base, I think it's gonna last' but every day, we've been coming out," she said. "We've had to push snow from different areas and kind of cover up patchy spots but it's managed."

The participants, who ranged in age from about 10 to high school students, said they had never competed in weather that warm before and noted it did make the snow more difficult to cut through. Still, they noted it was nice to have a day full of skiing without ever getting cold.