17-year-old arrested in Janesville stabbing incident

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have arrested a teen in connection with a stabbing at a local gas station.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Kwik Trip at 3359 Milton Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound to his face. Witnesses were able to describe the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Another office located the vehicle on Milton Ave. The 17-year-old man was arrested on charges of reckless injury. He's currently being held at the Rock County Jail.