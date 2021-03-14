Skip to Content

2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say gunfire erupted at a weekend party in a towing-company complex in Chicago, killing two people and wounding 13 others. Authorities say the Sunday morning shooting on the South Side may have been gang-related. Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators were still seeking a possible motive and that no arrests had been made. The Chicago Tribune cited a preliminary police report as saying a 31-year-old woman who had been shot in the head was found dead outside the building. It said a 39-year-old man was found dead inside in a “backroom.” Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn’t say whether investigators believe more than one person fired shots.

