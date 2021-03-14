Bridal designer Andrea Pitter on celebrating Black women

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrea Pitter is the designer and founder of Pantora Bridal, an upscale boutique that she opened seven years ago in Brooklyn to create a safe space for Black women. She recently joined global wedding planning company The Knot as part of a mentorship program to boost minority professionals in the industry. She draws on her own success and what it took to get there as one of the few Black wedding gown designers. Pitter talks about creating a brand that caters to Black women, how the wedding industry has overlooked Black couples historically and the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.