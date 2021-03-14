Is this the last time we will ‘Spring Forward’?

(WKOW) -- This could be the last time we turn our clocks forward if the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019 bill becomes law.

In 2019, the US Senate introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would makes daylight saving time (DST) the new, permanent standard time. States with areas exempt from DST can choose the standard time for those areas.

If this bill is passed, we could see lower crime rates and less energy consumption, according to researchers.

The Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research study using DST to measure how criminal activity is influence by light found "robbery rates decrease by an average of 51% during the hour of sunset following the shift to DST in the spring." Drops in murder and rape cases were also found due to surrounding light.

The U.S. Department of Energy in 2008 studied the impact the four additional weeks added to DST in 2007 had on energy consumption. They found the extra four weeks saved about 0.5 percent in total electricity per day, which adds up to 1.3 billion kilowatt-hours total.