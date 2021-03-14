Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 13 in an interview Saturday that “there were also problems a week ago in the skies of Saudi Arabia,” referring to recent missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Netanyahu called off a visit to the Emirates on Thursday over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister’s flight. The prime minister insisted that relations between the two countries were positive, adding that “Jordan needs good relations with us no less than we need good relations with Jordan.”