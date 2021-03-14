Jailed terrorist Koufodinas ends hunger strike after 66 days

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek convicted terrorist has ended his hunger strike after 66 days. Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 consecutive life sentences plus 25 years for murders he committed as the main hitman of far-left armed group November 17, had begun the hunger strike demanding to be transferred to a prison of his choice. Koufodinas had benefited from the previous leftist government’s passage of a law that allowed him to serve his term at a minimum-security “farming” prison. The legislation was repealed by Mitsotakis’ conservative government. His hunger strike led to kidney failure and doctors had described him as dangerously weakened.