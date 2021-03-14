Madison police ask for assistance in identifying reckless driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police said they're trying to identify a man who has reportedly been driving recklessly throughout the E. Washington Avenue area and downtown over the last few days.

Officers say they tried to stop him multiple times and each time he fled from the officers. They said he has shown "significant disregard for traffic laws, motorist safety, and has endangered the public on numerous occasions."

He is driving a black and white dirt bike with placards on the sides and front with a number 70 on them.

If you know who he is, call MPD at (608) 245-2345, or (608) 266-6014 to remain anonymous.