Snow arrives by Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Southern Wisconsin usually accumulates 7" in March and on Monday, we'll have a chance for a few inches.

First and foremost, a handful of the 27 News counties will be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 7am on Monday.

The system that's bringing us our next round of snow has had a history of bringing heavy snow, blizzard like conditions in fact, to parts of Colorado and severe weather across the southern Plains.

The system moved in off the west coast and is now making its way through the heart of the United States. Since it's coming out of the southwest, there's a lot more moisture with this system meaning our snow on Monday will be on the wet and heavy side.

The bulk of the snow will wrap up by the evening hours on Monday but a rain/snow mix will be possible through the morning hours on Tuesday.

This next system will be on the strong side initially but will weaken as Monday goes on, meaning our winds will be an issue throughout the day too.

One of the biggest factor working against the snow will be the dry air that's currently over parts of southern Wisconsin. The sooner the atmosphere can moisten, he sooner snow will make its way to the surface. So stay with 27 News for the latest updates throughout Monday.