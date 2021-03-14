Officials: Yemeni government retakes territory from rebels

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials and tribal leaders say that forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government have retaken swaths of territory from the Houthi rebels in the past days. The say Sunday that government forces earlier their month launched an offensive against rebel positions in the western Hajjah province, seizing control of over dozen villages in Abs district. The move is part of a drive toward the key port of Hodeida, which handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports. The officials and tribal leaders, from both sides of the conflict, say clashes have also raged in the mountainous Maqbana area in the province of Taiz.