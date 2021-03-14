Packers need help at cornerback going into free agency

(AP) — The Green Bay Packers need more cornerbacks to complement Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander as they attempt to reach the Super Bowl after losing in the NFC championship game each of the past two seasons.

That situation becomes particularly notable if unrestricted free-agent cornerback Kevin King leaves.

The Packers’ other needs depend on which of their free agents depart.

The Packers already made one major move by signing Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million deal that kept the Pro Bowl running back from leaving via free agency.