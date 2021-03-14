Quiet Sunday; snow accumulates through Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be dry and on the mild side, with highs likely reaching the mid-to-upper 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected, clouds increase later in the afternoon.

Light winds to start the day, but start to pick-up as we enter late-morning and really pick up later on in the afternoon. A northerly, easterly breeze is expected with sustained winds ranging from 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

The breeze and cloud cover pick up ahead of the incoming snow Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for: Richland, Crawford, Grant, Sauk, Iowa, Lafayette, Dane and Green counties from 7AM - 7PM Monday.

Timing of snow looks to be around 8 a.m., first entering into our southwestern portions of the region and moving north/east.

By Noon, majority of the region will be seeing snow. Peak time frame, with moderate snow at times, looks to be from 10 or 11 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m.

Wet, slushy accumulations are expected with totals likely ranging anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. Higher amounts are likely for southwestern counties. If the system pushes more NE, amounts could increase.

There's also potential for dry air to impact the snow, leading to lower totals.

Either way, leads to a possible issue for drivers in the forecast area. Mainly impacting the roads in the afternoon and evening. Slick spots are possibly, as well as slushy wet conditions.

Be sure to stay with us for updates on the forecast!