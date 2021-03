(WKOW) — Sunday is March 14 (3/14) also known as Pi Day!

The informal holiday celebrates everyone’s favorite irrational number, pi.

The ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, pi is an integer that famously extends forever without repeating, and has scored an elite spot in pop culture’s superficial appreciation of mathematics.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the first major observance of Pi Day was in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium.