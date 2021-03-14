Tanzania cops arrest man for reporting that president is ill

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian police have arrested a man for circulating posts suggesting that President John Magufuli is in ill health. Magufuli has not been seen in public for two weeks, sparking unconfirmed reports from opposition leaders that he is unwell and incapacitated. Regional Police Commissioner for Kinondoni Ramadhani Kingai said that at least one man was arrested for allegedly spreading false reports that Magufuli was seriously ill. He said many others spreading such reports would also be arrested. Prime Minister Hassan Majaliwa has denied that Magufuli is unwell or battling COVID-19.