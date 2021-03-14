Winter Weather Advisory from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Iowa County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected Monday morning with periods of heavy wet
snow resulting in slushy accumulations and reduced visibility.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Then Monday afternoon
some mixed precipitation will be possible with some minor ice
accumulations.
* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
