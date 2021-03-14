Winter Weather Advisory from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Lafayette County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected Monday morning with periods of heavy wet

snow resulting in slushy accumulations and reduced visibility.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Then Monday afternoon

some mixed precipitation will be possible with some minor ice

accumulations.

* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

