Winter Weather Advisory from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Richland County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

