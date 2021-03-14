Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 10:02PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow followed by freezing drizzle. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and minor ice accumulations.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant and Crawford Counties. In Iowa,

Allamakee County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.