Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:37PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:37PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Wet slushy snow with periods of heavy wet snow Monday
morning and afternoon. Snow is expected to transition to light
rain/freezing rain Monday afternoon before ending Monday
evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Green and Lafayette Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Reduced visibilities, slushy snow accumulations, and a
light glaze of ice are expected to impact travel conditions
especially during the afternoon and evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.