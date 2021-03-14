Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:37PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Wet slushy snow with periods of heavy wet snow Monday

morning and afternoon. Snow is expected to transition to light

rain/freezing rain Monday afternoon before ending Monday

evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Green and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Reduced visibilities, slushy snow accumulations, and a

light glaze of ice are expected to impact travel conditions

especially during the afternoon and evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.