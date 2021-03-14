Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 4:06AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.