Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 4:06AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.