Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 8:41PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 8:41PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Wet slushy snow with periods of heavy snow Monday morning
and afternoon. Snow is expected to transition to light rain or freezing
rain Monday afternoon before ending Monday evening. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Green and Lafayette Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Reduced visibilities, slushy snow accumulations, and a
light glaze of ice are expected to impact travel conditions
especially during the afternoon and evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.