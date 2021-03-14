Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:15AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Snow expected Monday morning with periods of heavy wet

snow resulting in slushy accumulations and reduced visibility.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Then Monday

afternoon some mixed precipitation will be possible with some

minor ice accumulations.

* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Green and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.