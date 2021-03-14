Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:15AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
* WHAT…Snow expected Monday morning with periods of heavy wet
snow resulting in slushy accumulations and reduced visibility.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Then Monday
afternoon some mixed precipitation will be possible with some
minor ice accumulations.
* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Green and Lafayette Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.