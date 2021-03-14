Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:57PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Wet slushy snow with periods of heavy snow from mid

morning on Monday into the afternoon. Snow is expected to

transition to light rain or freezing rain Monday afternoon

before ending Monday evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Green and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.