Wisconsin receives 9 seed and will play North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

WKOW (MADISON)- The Wisconsin men's basketball team is going dancing for the 25th time in program history. The Badgers received the #9 seed and will play #8 North Carolina on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers finished the regulars season 17-2 overall. Wisconsin fell to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

Wisconsin finished 0-9 against the top five teams in the Big Ten. But, their schedule has not been easy. The Badgers played quad one teams in 11 of their final 14 games.

Now, it's their last chance to prove they belong among the elite in college basketball.

"We got to learn from the mistakes," Wisconsin Senior Micah Potter said following the loss to Iowa. "Got to be able to move on. We've got no where else to go, backs against the wall, you lose you're done. We got to find that motivation. We've got to do it for each other. We've got to do it for the coaching staff. We've got to do it for Wisconsin. I am not saying we haven't done that the whole year. This is it. Especially with all the seniors that we have, this is it. We got to make sure that we are giving it all we got because it's do or die now."