3 teachers abducted in latest Nigeria school kidnapping

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Nigeria say three teachers have been abducted in the latest attack on a school. The Monday morning kidnappings took place as pupils were arriving at the Rema Primary School in Kaduna state. No pupils were taken by the attackers, though, authorities said. The attack came hours after the Nigerian media circulated a video of some of the 39 students abducted last week from another school in Kaduna state.