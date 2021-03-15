A by-the-numbers look at a year of Oscar diversity, firsts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a year of diversity and firsts for Monday’s Oscar nominations. When Hollywood held back most of its major motion pictures, pulling big stars from the competition, 11 of 20 nominees in the acting categories are first timers. A record nine actors of color nominated including Steven Yeun of “Minari,” the first Asian American to be nominated for best actor. Six Black actors were nominated this year, after just one last year. And 70 women were nominated this year, also a record. “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao became the first woman to be nominated four times in one year.