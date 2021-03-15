After top Grammy win, singer H.E.R. is heading to the Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — A night after winning the top Grammy Award for songwriting, R&B singer H.E.R. and her collaborators Tiara Thomas and D’Mile have become Oscar-nominated songwriters. H.E.R.’s protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe” won song of the year at Sunday’s Grammys, and another soulful song with poignant lyrics by the singer, “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” is nominated for best original song at the 2021 Academy Awards. Others competing for best original song include veteran songwriter Diane Warren, R&B singer Celeste and Leslie Odom Jr., who is also nominated for best supporting actor.