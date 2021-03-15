Arkansas attorney general sues Walgreens over opioid crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general is accusing Walgreens of fueling the opioid crisis in the state in a new lawsuit. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit Monday in state court, accusing the chain of violating the state’s deceptive trade practices law. The suit accuses the company of not doing enough to safeguard against suspicious orders being filled. Walgreens said it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit. Rutledge has filed other lawsuits in recent years over the opioid crisis against drug makers and distributors. Arkansas in 2019 had the second highest opioid dispensing rate in the nation.