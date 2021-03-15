Authorities identify Deerfield woman killed in town of Sun Prairie crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified a Deerfield woman killed in a town of Sun Prairie crash Friday evening.

Jodi K. Schoenemann, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

An examination confirmed she died of the injuries she received in the crash.

Authorities responded to the crash on Ridge Road, north of Zimmerman Road, at 8:22 p.m.

The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.