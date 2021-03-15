Badgers edge Penn State in Big Ten Hockey semifinals

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WKOW) -- The top-seeded Badgers men's hockey team needed two goals from Cole Caufield late to edge fifth-seeded Penn State 4-3 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Sam Stange put the Badgers up 1-0 in the first period. However, they were playing from behind for much of the third period. Ty Emberson tied it up at two with a goal. Then, Caufield forced overtime by scoring on a power play late. Caufield struck again in overtime. His 27th goal of the season advanced the Badgers into the Big Ten Championship.

Wisconsin will meet the Michigan/Minnesota winner on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the title game.