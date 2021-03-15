Booker ‘strongly considering’ 2022 Senate run in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker say’s he’s “strongly considering” another run for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky next year against Republican Rand Paul. Booker nearly pulled an upset in last year’s Senate primary, falling just short against Amy McGrath. McGrath went on to lose to Republican Mitch McConnell. In a Sunday appearance on Kentucky Educational Television, Booker continued touting progressive ideas such as universal basic income and health care. Booker says he’ll decide soon whether to enter next year’s Senate race. Booker would face an uphill fight against Paul in Republican-trending Kentucky.