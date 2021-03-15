Boys and Girls Club of Dane County receives $750,000 grant

MADISON (WKOW) -- A program that helps prepare high school students for college is getting a boost in funding.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced a $750,000 grant from the American Family Insurance and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation.

Over the next three years, that money will fund the Advancement Via Individual Determination and Teens of Promise initiatives.

The program began with 28 students, and now it has more than 1,600 enrolled.

"American Family Insurance Dreams Foundations funding has played a huge role in helping our young people in this community dreams come true," Johnson said. "This investment has provided a critical role in supporting our college students in sustaining and scaling our efforts."

Johnson says the foundation's original investment of $105 million over five years helped grow the AVID/TOPS program, drove equity with the Madison School District, and increased the number of students served.