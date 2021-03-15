Brazil’s Bolsonaro picks 4th health minister as COVID rages

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has picked his fourth health minister since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, amid the worst throes of the disease in the country yet. Marcelo Queiroga, the president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, will replace Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general with expertise in logistics that landed the position last May despite having no prior health experience. Queiroga has already called Bolsonaro “a great Brazilian.” His social media channels have not made any criticism of the president’s handling of the pandemic and pushed for a quick vaccine rollout.