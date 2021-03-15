Brewers’ Keston Hiura getting crash course at first base

Milwaukee’s Keston Hiura couldn’t ever remember playing first base during a game in high school, college or the professional ranks before this year. Yet that’s where he’ll be most often this season. Hiura had been Milwaukee’s starting second baseman for the last two years but is moving over to first as the Brewers make room for newly acquired Kolten Wong at second. The Brewers are giving him plenty of opportunities to adjust to the demands required of his new position. Monday marks the ninth time in 15 Cactus League games that Hiura has been the Brewers’ starting first baseman.