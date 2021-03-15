UK imposes new sanctions on 6 members of Syrian government

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced it is imposing new sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government, including asset freezes and travel bans on the leader’s close allies. The announcement Monday came on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Syrian uprising. The six sanctioned individuals include the foreign minister, a presidential adviser, and two military generals who Britain said were responsible for the violent repression of civilians by troops under their command. They also include two prominent businessmen. Separately, the Metropolitan Police has also reportedly launched a preliminary investigation into claims that Asma Assad has incited, aided and encouraged acts of terrorism and war crimes by Syrian government forces.