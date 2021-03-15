China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal. Gao Fu, the head of China’s CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine. The announcement from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology came on Monday. The vaccine was approved for use in Uzbekistan on March 1. The last phase of clinical trials is ongoing. No peer-reviewed data is publicly available about the vaccine’s safety or efficacy.