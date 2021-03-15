Denied benefits, Chinese single moms press for change

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Sarah Gao, a single mom, has been to court three times since 2017 to try to get her maternity benefits. The vast majority of Chinese single mothers are unable to access public benefits, from paid maternity leave to prenatal exam coverage, because their legal status is officially in a gray zone. Some may even face fines. Many local governments require a woman to have a marriage license to access benefits. A small group of women has petitioned the National People’s Congress in hopes the government will make changes.