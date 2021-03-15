Dane County in “active conversations” about potential FEMA vaccination site in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The office of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the county, the state and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) remain in active conversations about planning for the potential of a mass vaccination site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced FEMA is supporting a mass vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

After the governor's announcement, 27 News contacted the Dane County Executive's office about the status of its application with FEMA.

Parisi's chief of staff, Josh Wescott, replied with this statement, "Dane County, the State of Wisconsin, and representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency remain in active conversations about planning for the potential of a mass vaccination site at Dane County's Alliant Energy Center. These conversations continue to progress and the parties are due to meet later this week to further the work that is well underway."

FEMA visited the Alliant Energy Center in late February. The visit reportedly went well.