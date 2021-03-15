FEMA gives support to Milwaukee vaccination site

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- With the state planning to provide 7,000 COVID-19 doses per week at Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has pledged its support.

According to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office, FEMA will provide staffing at Wisconsin's largest vaccine clinic. The added staff will allow the state to focus on getting vaccines to areas with less infrastructure built-in.

“FEMA’s work here in Milwaukee is a valuable addition to our efforts. The new people and resources help expand our capacity, and, importantly, allows us to redeploy local vaccinators to underserved and under-vaccinated areas of the city," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in the release.

The federal government will take control of vaccine operations at the Wisconsin Center later this week. For more information on Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, go to the Department of Health Service's website.