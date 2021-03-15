Former Badger starts foundation to help kids attend college

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Badgers running back is helping underprivileged students pay for college through a new foundation.

James White and his wife, Diana, announced Monday morning the start of The Sweet Feet Foundation. It will provide college scholarships to kids, allowing them to pursue a higher education and providing mentorship along the way.

“I’m excited to start this foundation because it will help kids that might not have the opportunity or resources to put themselves through college and continue their education,” stated James White, Founder and President of The Sweet Feet Foundation. “To help kids further their education would put them in a better position to achieve their goals and dreams.”

“I know the benefits of scholarships since I was able to attend the University of Wisconsin with financial help due to my family not having the income to put me through college,” added Diana White.

James White played football at UW-Madison from 2010 to 2013, where he met his wife, Diana. James has played in the NFL for the late seven years with the New England Patriots.

To learn more about the Sweet Feet Foundation, click HERE.