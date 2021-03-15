Garth Greenwell, Douglas Stuart among Lambda award nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction by Garth Greenwell, Douglas Stuart and nonfiction by author-comedian Samantha Irby are among this year’s nominees for the Lambda Literary Awards, given for the best of LGBTQ writing. FInalists in 24 categories, ranging from science fiction to poetry to memoir/autobiography, were announced Monday by the nonprofit Lambda Literary organization. Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony June 1. The Lambda awards, also known as the “Lammys,” were established in 1989. Previous winners include Edmund White, Dorothy Allison, Bryan Washington and Carmen Maria Machado.