Government urges Germans to limit travel as bookings surge

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday urged citizens to limit travel as airlines reported a surge in bookings to traditional beach holiday destinations for Easter. Budget airline Eurowings announced at the weekend that it is laying on hundreds of extra flights to Mallorca over Easter. While the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases on the Balearic islands, of which Mallorca is a part, has fallen below the ‘risk area’ threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants, much of Germany remains above that level and rising. Some German states have resisted imposing stricter lockdown measures again when newly confirmed cases rise. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman urged states to respect the agreement.