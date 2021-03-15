Hearing set on effort to dismiss youth center abuse lawsuit

CONCORD (AP) — A judge will hear arguments next week on whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center. The March 25 hearing will be the first in the case that was filed last year alleging physical and sexual abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, which is also the target of a criminal investigation. Though the state’s motion to dismiss includes the argument that the lead plaintiff waited too long to come forward, Gov. Chris Sununu says it was intended to allow more time to complete the criminal investigation rather than to deny victims their day in court.