Hope that South Africa’s COVID-19 corruption inspires action

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A special unit in South Africa is investigating nearly $900 million worth of government procurement contracts related to the coronavirus pandemic for possible corruption. In a preliminary report, the Special Investigative Unit has outlined how the effort to source personal protective equipment and other supplies last year was targeted for abuse by local, provincial and national government officials. The scandal comes with South Africa already deep in the mire of corruption with a commission of inquiry hearing allegations of widespread government graft during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma. Some corruption experts say the PPE scandal now has the potential to be a turning point for the battle against corruption in Africa’s most developed economy.