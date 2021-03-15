How well do COVID vaccines protect after organ transplant?

A new study is raising questions about how well the COVID-19 vaccines protect organ transplant recipients. They take powerful immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection. But that may lower vaccine effectiveness. Johns Hopkins University researchers tested about 400 transplant recipients a few weeks after their first vaccine dose and found just 17% had antibodies against the virus. Most people with strong immune systems start building protection right away. Researchers hope the second dose works better. But until more is known, they said transplant recipients should ask their doctors when it’s safe to relax virus precautions after vaccination.